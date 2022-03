I used to be a beer blogger with over 120 blogs, all with craft-beer news, updates, and reviews of beer from all over the country, and a few from abroad. I have some experience tasting beer. I was even sponsored for six months by a craft-beer centric pub in Cedar Falls. I'm quite proud of my ability to taste lots of flavor differences and the pub's owners were impressed with my knowledge. I guess you could say, I have some clout in the beer-blogging business and I am glad to have had trust in me for that.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO