ST. CLOUD -- We have a great lineup of fun and entertaining things to do around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy a few concerts at SCSU with their Perspectives Wind Ensemble show and Big Sing Concert, rock out to Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks paying tribute to CCR, check out one of the most popular brass ensembles in Canadian Brass at Collegeville, and catch a movie with the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Read more in The Weekender!

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO