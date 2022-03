With the 2021/22 Carabao Cup in the books, we're set to be treated to a full round of Premier League games this weekend. Jesse Marsch takes charge of Leeds for the first time in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Leicester, Liverpool step up their pursuit of the quadruple at home to West Ham, and we have the second Manchester derby of the season to look forward to.

