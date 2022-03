Ever since the first two Wayne's World movies in the early 90s, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's characters have popped back up in pop culture when we've needed them including surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live and even in an UberEats commercial during the Super Bowl last year. In an age where almost every property has been rebooted, why wouldn't a return to Wayne's basement for another film with Wayne and Garth be in the cards? If you ask director Penelope Spheeris the answer is a big shrug, unless the stars also want to return and they come up with a good story.

