ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

2 launches planned from Space Coast this week

By FOX 35 News Staff
wogx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - We're counting down to two big liftoffs from the Space Coast this week. This first is from the United Launch Alliance. It is expected to...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Powerful GOES-T Weather Satellite Launches Into Space

The GOES-T satellite will provide important information about Earth's weather after launching Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on an Atlas V rocket. The launch was at 1:38 p.m. California time. The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES)-R Series are satellites that help monitor the weather by providing imagery,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
KTLA

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday and carried 50 more satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation. A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket’s upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after the 9:12 a.m. liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The satellites will use their own thrusters to […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
News 12

GOES-T satellite launch a success from Kennedy Space Center

NOAA’s GOES-T rocket launch went off smoothly Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral, Florida. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo was there to witness the Atlas V rocket liftoff, propelling the satellite into space. LIVE UPDATES: Launch of the GOES-T Satellite. Its instruments onboard will send back data...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Coast#Rocket#Starlink Satellites#Falcon 9
MassLive.com

‘Space junk’ from Chinese rocket on track to hit moon March 4 at 5,800 mph, more than 7 years after its original launch

A booster from a Chinese rocket is on course to slam into the side of the moon on March 4, a University of Arizona team confirmed. In a statement from UArizona, the rocket, originally thought to be the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster, has since been discovered to actually be a Chinese booster from a rocket launch in the fall of 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

A Huge Rotating Kilometer-Scale Space Station Could be Launched From a Single Rocket

Artificial gravity remains the stuff of science fiction. But dealing with no gravity causes significant problems in many astronauts, ranging from bone deterioration to loss of sight. An alternative method that might eliminate some of these problems is “simulated gravity,” which uses a spinning structure to create centrifugal force that would have the same effect on the body as gravity would. Whether or not this would solve the problems caused by lack of gravity remains to be seen. Still, NASA seems keen on the idea – to the tune of a $600,000 NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Phase II grant to a team from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the University of Washington (UW) who is looking to develop a structure that can simulate full Earth gravity and be launched in a single rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Stunning Photos from Air, Space and Ground of the Atlas V GOES-T Launch

NASA and NOAA now have a sophisticated new weather satellite in space. The GOES-T satellite launched on the powerful United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on March 1, and it will provide forecasters with high resolution weather imagery. It will also provide real-time monitoring of events on the ground like wildfires, floods and landslides, while monitoring atmospheric and climate dynamics over the Western US and Pacific Ocean.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy