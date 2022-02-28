Shonda Rhimes Net Worth: How Rich Is Shonda Rhimes?

With the release of her 'Role Model' doll ahead of International Women's Day, we asked the writer and producer about finding the the courage to bring her ideas to life. As we recently shared with you, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes was was honored by Mattel’s iconic Barbie brand with her own ‘Role Models’ doll ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8). But more than having the perk of saying she’s one of the lucky people to go down in history as having a Barbie doll, Rhimes is partnering with Barbie to help inspire young girls to dream big.

