Paprika, a recipe organizer app that can be described as your meal helpmate, recently experienced a hot moment on Twitter. Paprika, per the app website, can assist you with your efforts to "organize your recipes, make meal plans, and create grocery lists." As Cellularnews.com explains, if you struggle trying to decide what to make for dinner after a long day's work and picking up kids from school, and don't want to make a stop at McDonald's or any other fast-food chain, Paprika's goal is to get you to cook at home.

