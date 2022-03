Husband/Spouse Name: Rob McElhenney (m. 2008) Kaitlin Olson is a very famous American actress. Kaitlin is known for her acting in the field of comedy. Kaitlin has done both television and films. She started with microscopic appearances but finally made it big to the films through television. To count her most recognizable works, she has been in the lead role of the FX comedy series, which is called “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” which is running from the year 2005 until now. Kaitlin won the kids choice award, the USA in 2017 and was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020.

