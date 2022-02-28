ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to ban state pension fund from owning Unilever, over Ben & Jerry’s Israel stance

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — A bill to prohibit the state-run pension fund from owning stock in the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has cleared the Iowa House and is tentatively scheduled for debate in the Senate today. In July, the founders of Ben & Jerry’s...

