ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK public inflation expectations hit record levels: Citi/YouGov

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years hit a joint record high in February, according to a survey that is likely to strengthen the Bank of England’s intention to raise interest rates further in the coming months. U.S. bank...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
WANE 15

Key inflation gauge hit highest level since 1982

An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Russia#Uk#Reuters#British#The Bank Of England#Boe#Bank Rate#Citi Yougov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK firms hit by record £4.5bn in customs duties after Brexit checks imposed

UK businesses have paid out a record £4.5bn in customs duties over the past year, as the extra bureaucracy imposed by Brexit “begins to bite”.The costly new duties slapped on British firms increased 64 per cent in the year leading up to January 2022, new research has found.The huge hike follows new customs controls on exports, which came into force at the start of last year following the UK’s exit from the EU single market and customs union.Figures compiled by accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young show that the five months leading up to 31 January 2022 were the highest individual...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bank of England survey shows record business inflation expectations

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses expect prices to rise by the most over the next 12 months since at least 2017 and they reported growing recruitment difficulties, a monthly survey by the Bank of England showed on Thursday. Businesses surveyed in February expected inflation in 12 months’ time to be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
The Independent

Oil prices – live: UK petrol hits record high as Russia Ukraine war adds to cost of living crisis

UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.The conflict has sent the price of oil soaring and Brent crude - the benchmark - had the cost of a barrel at nearly $114 per barrel o - the highest level since 2014.This is in turn affecting the cost of petrol in the UK, which hit new highs on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.Around 4 per cent of the UK's gas demand is covered by Russian imports. At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculated. Read More Petrol prices hit new record highThe cost of living crisis is now becoming real for many more of usCost of living crisis will get worse as a result of Russian sanctions, minister admits
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy