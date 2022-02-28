ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental health disorders and readmissions following acute myocardial infarction in the United States

By Jayakumar Sreenivasan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital readmissions following an acute myocardial infarction (MI) are associated with increased mortality and morbidity. The aim of this study was to investigate if there is a significant association between specific mental health disorders (MHD) and risk of hospital readmission after an index hospitalization for acute MI. We analyzed the U.S....

www.nature.com

Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Daily Struggles of Living with a Mental Health Disorder

From daily symptoms that don’t seem to dissipate, to the effect on our self-esteem — mental health disorders can take a toll. For some people, mental illness or mental health, in general, is a somewhat taboo topic. How mental health was spoken about throughout our childhood is crucial in our attitude and beliefs around mental health presently.
MedicalXpress

Recognizing signs of mental health issues and eating disorders in children and adolescents

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a major toll on the mental health of children and adolescents. The number of children and adolescents with eating disorders also has increased dramatically, according to Dr. Catherine Gordon, chair of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and pediatrician-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital. That's why it is important for parents, family members and teachers to be aware of signs of distress and know when to take action.
