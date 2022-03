Over and over on The Bold and the Beautiful, we’ve heard Brooke ask what could have caused her to drink on New Year’s Eve. But this week, it was Thomas who got the answer to that supposedly-burning question. Which of course puts him in a very powerful position… or at least it would, if it weren’t for one small problem. What might that be? Read on, and we’ll discuss that as well as all the other action that unfolded this week!

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO