Real Madrid play Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Saturday. You could call it the 'Real' derby. Except it isn't, of course: Real Sociedad are based 200 miles north of Spain's capital in the Basque Country, close to the French border. But nonetheless, it feels like a good time to ask: Why are there so many 'Real' clubs in Spanish football?

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO