Real Madrid will be facing PSG in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash. This is a multifaceted bout, as both teams have a ton to play for. Real Madrid is likely playing to convince Kylian Mbappe to join them in the summer. PSG is playing for the same, but also to keep their big trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe together. Thus, with a lot of things to consider for this match, let’s look at the two bold predictions for the Champions League clash of Real Madrid vs PSG.

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO