ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona ready to bid for Argentine pair Simon and Galarza

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are shopping in Argentina for new talent. Sport says Barca are ready to step up talks for Santiago Simón (River Plate) and Matías Alejandro Galarza (Argentinos Juniors). A...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ready to sell Chelsea and hoping to create £2bn bidding war

Roman Abramovich is apparently hoping to create a bidding war for Chelsea, in a last attempt to maintain leverage, after confirming his intention to sell the club.A small pool of potential buyers have sensed a rare opportunity to buy such a blue-chip football club, with the 55-year-old billionaire facing the threat of sanctions from the British state – with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer again asking the question in the House of Commons on Wednesday – but also huge effects on his personal fortune due to sanctions on the Russian state and how much business he still has in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy