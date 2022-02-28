ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota Halts Japan Plants After Reported Cyber Attack

By AFP News
 5 days ago
Japanese automaker Toyota said Monday it was halting operations at all its domestic plants for a day after a reported cyberattack on a parts supplier. "Due to a system failure at a supplier in Japan, we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at all 14 domestic plants on...

