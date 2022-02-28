Evangeline Mitchell: BHM 2022 Guest Speaker

DELMARVA – The Black church has been a staple in the black community. 47ABC spoke with local church members at First Baptist Church of Salisbury about their experience and the importance of this sense of community within the black church. Dr. Robert Mock, a church member of the church says church is also a way to get involved and engaged in community activism. Reverend Doctor Lewis Watson, Pastor of the church says the Black church was the happy place for African Americans to come to.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO