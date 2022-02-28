ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Evangeline Mitchell: BHM 2022 Guest Speaker

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Black History Month, the College of Law and the UI Center for...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Tyler Perry to be Emory's 2022 commencement guest speaker

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry is gracing Emory University's campus as the 2022 guest commencement speaker this May. A statement from the university said the multifaceted entertainer, world-renowned director, and philanthropist is set to speak to graduating students on May 9 on the Emory Triangle. It will be the university's 177th commencement ceremony.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

BHM Black business spotlight: Grind AVL

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - We are highlighting Black businesses each Monday of Black History Month. Grind AVL is our third business. They're a coffee shop, in Asheville. It's one of the businesses helping to push Asheville's Black Wall Street forward. Manager Curtis Langley says the business has been open...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WMDT.com

BHM: the Black church a place for community engagement

DELMARVA – The Black church has been a staple in the black community. 47ABC spoke with local church members at First Baptist Church of Salisbury about their experience and the importance of this sense of community within the black church. Dr. Robert Mock, a church member of the church says church is also a way to get involved and engaged in community activism. Reverend Doctor Lewis Watson, Pastor of the church says the Black church was the happy place for African Americans to come to.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The College Of Law#Ui College Of Law#Q A
WMDT.com

BHM: Food that brings the community together

DELMARVA – Take Your Pick in Salisbury is a restaurant where you can get soul food. In the Black community, food plays a big role. Chef Shy tells 47 ABC more about the cuisine. “Food that makes your stomach smile. It puts a smile on your face, your stomach...
SALISBURY, MD
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy