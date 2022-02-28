ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Selecting Course Selecting Course Materials at the University of Iowa: OER, Follett Discover & ICON Direct

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin this session to learn the benefits and methods for selecting course materials through three different paths: Open Educational Resources (OER), Follett Discover, and ICON...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Southern University System selects new leader

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Southern University Board of Supervisors has selected a new leader. The board voted Friday to name University of Wisconsin-Platteville President Dennis Shields as the new president of the Southern University System and its second president-chancellor. Shields will replace...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eastern Washington University board selects new president

CHENEY, Wash. – Shari McMahan, Ph.D., has been selected to serve as Eastern Washington University’s new president. She was selected unanimously by the EWU Board of Trustees. McMahan is currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, San Bernadino. She was the first...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Overcoming universal restrictions on metal selectivity by protein design

Selective metal coordination is central to the functions of metalloproteins:1,2 each metalloprotein must pair with its cognate metallocofactor to fulfil its biological role3. However, achieving metal selectivity solely through a three-dimensional protein structure is a great challenge, because there is a limited set of metal-coordinating amino acid functionalities and proteins are inherently flexible, which impedes steric selection of metals3,4. Metal-binding affinities of natural proteins are primarily dictated by the electronic properties of metal ions and follow the Irving"“Williams series5 (Mn2+"‰<"‰Fe2+"‰<"‰Co2+"‰<"‰Ni2+"‰<"‰Cu2+"‰>"‰Zn2+) with few exceptions6,7. Accordingly, metalloproteins overwhelmingly bind Cu2+ and Zn2+ in isolation, regardless of the nature of their active sites and their cognate metal ions1,3,8. This led organisms to evolve complex homeostatic machinery and non-equilibrium strategies to achieve correct metal speciation1,3,8,9,10. Here we report an artificial dimeric protein, (AB)2, that thermodynamically overcomes the Irving"“Williams restrictions in vitro and in cells, favouring the binding of lower-Irving"“Williams transition metals over Cu2+, the most dominant ion in the Irving"“Williams series. Counter to the convention in molecular design of achieving specificity through structural preorganization, (AB)2 was deliberately designed to be flexible. This flexibility enabled (AB)2 to adopt mutually exclusive, metal-dependent conformational states, which led to the discovery of structurally coupled coordination sites that disfavour Cu2+ ions by enforcing an unfavourable coordination geometry. Aside from highlighting flexibility as a valuable element in protein design, our results illustrate design principles for constructing selective metal sequestration agents.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy