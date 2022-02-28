ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 3-China to buy 40,000 T of pork for state reserves in bid to support prices

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for its central state reserves this week, in the first round of such stockpiling this year, China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Monday. China is seeking to support hog prices after a sharp fall following the...

Washington Post

U.S., other world powers to tap strategic oil reserves in bid to ease gasoline prices

The United States and other world powers have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, a move intended to reduce gasoline prices that have climbed rapidly in recent weeks, according to the International Energy Agency. The energy agency’s governing board released a statement Tuesday attributing...
CBOT wheat contracts rise, and fall, by daily limit amid volatile trading

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped by an expanded daily limit in deferred contracts on Wednesday - while the most-active contract climbed by the daily limit - in volatile trading fueled by the Ukraine crisis. * Wheat rose sharply against corn and soybeans as traders appeared to be exiting long corn/short wheat and long soy/short wheat spread positions, analysts said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of short-covering. * Losses in deferred contracts also signaled expectations among grain traders that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will only keep wheat supplies off the global market for the short term, analysts said. * Most-active May wheat during the session surged 75 cents to a 14-year high of $10.59 a bushel. December wheat plummeted 75 cents to $8.57-1/2 and March 2023 wheat dropped 75 cents to $8.32-1/4. * CBOT May wheat was up the 75-cent limit at $10.59 a bushel while December wheat temporarily traded limit down during the session. * K.C. May wheat last traded up 72-1/4 cents at $10.75-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX May spring wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $10.63-1/4. * The markets were volatile as traders assessed how long the Russia-Ukraine conflict would last and whether it would hamper plantings of spring wheat crops. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports. * Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
China's wheat prices soar on supply concerns, Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China's wheat prices on Thursday topped 3,000 yuan per tonne for the first time this week as the war between two major wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine has fuelled panic in a market already worried over a domestic supply crunch, traders and analysts said. Wheat...
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
North Korea, China and the U.S. are closely watching South Korea's election

A conservative victory for South Korea's upcoming presidential election could see the country adopt a rigid stance on North Korea and China, potentially igniting fresh tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Given North Korea's ongoing missile activity and anti-China sentiment at home, foreign policy matters are expected to affect public sentiment. With...
Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
UPDATE 2-China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The condition of China's winter wheat crop could be the "worst in history", the agriculture minister said on Saturday, raising concerns about grain supplies in the world's biggest wheat consumer. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, Minister of Agriculture...
