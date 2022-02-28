UPDATE 3-China to buy 40,000 T of pork for state reserves in bid to support prices

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped by an expanded daily limit in deferred contracts on Wednesday - while the most-active contract climbed by the daily limit - in volatile trading fueled by the Ukraine crisis. * Wheat rose sharply against corn and soybeans as traders appeared to be exiting long corn/short wheat and long soy/short wheat spread positions, analysts said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of short-covering. * Losses in deferred contracts also signaled expectations among grain traders that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will only keep wheat supplies off the global market for the short term, analysts said. * Most-active May wheat during the session surged 75 cents to a 14-year high of $10.59 a bushel. December wheat plummeted 75 cents to $8.57-1/2 and March 2023 wheat dropped 75 cents to $8.32-1/4. * CBOT May wheat was up the 75-cent limit at $10.59 a bushel while December wheat temporarily traded limit down during the session. * K.C. May wheat last traded up 72-1/4 cents at $10.75-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX May spring wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $10.63-1/4. * The markets were volatile as traders assessed how long the Russia-Ukraine conflict would last and whether it would hamper plantings of spring wheat crops. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports. * Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO