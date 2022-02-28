ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a Ukrainian cemetery. Myron Skyrczuk told 11 News he found the damage while visiting his brother's grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery. "I would never do anything like this stupid, desecrate somebody's final resting place," Skyrczuk said....

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police investigating cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS DFW

Waxahachie Police Investigating ‘Worst Case Of Vandalism’ At Century-Old City Cemetery

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Historic headstones, including the marker of one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders, Emory Rogers, were vandalized at the City Cemetery on Hawkins Street. (credit: Waxahachie Police Department) “This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services. Vandals either destroyed or damaged 275 grave stones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken. While the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the damage happened to older stones, some of which were more than 100 years old, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469.309.4426 or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Secret Service agents seize two men in Georgetown, appearing to remove rifle and body armour

The US Secret Service has arrested two men in the upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood of Georgetown, appearing to remove an assault rifle and body armour parts from a vehicle, according to a witness. Reuters reported that more than half a dozen agents took the men into custody on Thursday, handcuffing and separating them, according to the news agency journalist who saw the incident. The reporter said the agents removed what seemed to be body armour parts from the car – a black four-door Ford sedan. The car had Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.One of the men was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstones#Catholic Church#Ukraine#Hate Crime#Ukrainian
The Independent

Younger brother of pink-haired girl shot dead with her parents in Ukraine has died

The younger brother of a pink-haired schoolgirl who died alongside their parents after being shot near Kyiv, Ukraine has now passed away.Five-year-old Semyon was left fighting for his life along with his 13-year-old sister, Sofia, after their family attempted the flee the country but he died on Wednesday, according to a family friend.His sister, 10-year-old Polina and their parents, Anton Kudrin and Svetlana Zapadynskaya, were reportedly killed by Russian troops as the family were in a car trying to leave Kyiv.A picture of pink-haired Polina was shared on Wednesday by the deputy mayor of Kyiv, Volodymyr Bondarenko, who said: “Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Fells Point bars selling Ukrainian alcohol to support refugees

Businesses in Fells Point are finding ways to provide support for the people of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Rockville-based alcohol distributor Interbalt held a tasting of Ukrainian alcohol products for vendors to sample and buy. So far, Max's Taphouse and Kooper's Tavern, both in the Fells Point area, bought cases to...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAL Radio

Former Marine from Maryland steps up to help people in Ukraine

A former Marine from Maryland is stepping up to help people in Ukraine. Sgt. Sky Barkley explained his journey from the United States into a warzone. "We flew in and the next day the bombs started falling," Barkley said. Barkley and his team got into Ukraine just before the Russians...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Waiting, fearing, singing: A night sheltering in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When the children start crying, the adults start playing Ukrainian folk songs, or make up fairy tales to chase away the fear. Food and water are sometimes scarce. Everyone hopes for peace. These are the vagaries of life in makeshift shelters around Ukraine, where families...
SOCIETY
WBAL Radio

Mariupol Diary: Scenes of despair, resolve in Ukraine city

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A man dashes into a hospital with a desperately wounded toddler in his arms, the child's mother on his heels. Doctors use smartphone torches to examine patients’ wounds. New mothers nestle infants in makeshift basement bomb shelters. A father collapses in grief over the...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy