Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Historic headstones, including the marker of one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders, Emory Rogers, were vandalized at the City Cemetery on Hawkins Street. (credit: Waxahachie Police Department) “This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services. Vandals either destroyed or damaged 275 grave stones, many of which were either tipped over and/or broken. While the destruction affected both the new and historic areas of the cemetery, most of the damage happened to older stones, some of which were more than 100 years old, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is urged to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469.309.4426 or email chuckabee@waxahachiepd.org.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO