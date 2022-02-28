ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Inn Express Melbourne Little Collins Throws Open Its Doors!

By Holiday Inn Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // Melbourne’s newest hotel, Holiday Inn Express Melbourne Little Collins, officially opened its doors today as the city continues to welcome back local and international travellers. The much-loved brand is part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts’ family and opens in partnership with Pro-Invest...

