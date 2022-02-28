An Open Letter To The Person Who Took My Windchime

I'm sure you heard all about this story, but I'm interested in your thoughts on it. If you haven't heard, here's the story. Basically a Mom up north sat her son down when he was 12 years old and offered him $1800 when he turned 18 if he stayed off social media all throughout that time. Six years, no Twitter, no Facebook, no Instragram, nothing. Apparently the Mom had seen her daughter have a hard time with social media as a teenager, and she didn't want her son to repeat those mistakes. Anyway, he took the deal, and just recently turned 18, got his payout, and got his first social media accounts. Over all, both Mom and son say it was a good experience, although it does feel a little weird now to him to have this online presence.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO