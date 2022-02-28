JV Baseball | GAMEDAY vs Bishop Moore Hornets

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO