HOUSTON — El Patio was opened in 1964 by the Villasana Family. It's been a Houston hotspot for 58 years and counting. In the late 60's they opened Club No Minor because at that time, you couldn't drink hard liquor in a restaurant. The sign on the door said "Club Villasana, No Minors" and the sign that said Villasana kept getting stolen, so they decided to not replace it and the name stuck.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO