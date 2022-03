SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As if air temperatures across KELOLAND aren’t going to be low enough, the wind is going to make it feel downright frigid at times. Winter came roaring back into KELOLAND by the end of Sunday, with arctic air plunging into the Northern Plains along the back edge of a cold front. On their own, temperatures will be very cold for the next several days, but the wind is going to add insult to injury.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO