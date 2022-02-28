Mayor Eric Adams "is pushing NYPD stigma against drill" say New York music scene

Advocacy groups in New York City are planning protests over Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to appoint three men with histories of promoting or supporting anti-LGBTQ sentiments to City Hall. The City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus has accused one of the appointments, Fernando Cabrera, of being a “bigot” and denounced the others as well. Cabrera—who will serve as a faith adviser in Adams’ administration—once travelled to Uganda as it put forth a law that would’ve made homosexuality an offensive punishable by a life sentence in prison and said, “Gay marriage is not accepted in this country. Why? Because the Christians have assumed the place of decision-making for the nation. Abortions are illegal here, things that Christians really stand for.” When asked about recent criticisms surrounding the appointment, Adams said, “I respect your thoughts, but I’m going to do what is best for the City of New York.” Adams himself has a “good record on L.G.B.T. issues,” according to former speaker of the New York City Council Christine Quinn, who is also gay, making the appointments all the more surprising.

