Mayor Eric Adams "is pushing NYPD stigma against drill" say New York music scene

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC’s newly elected mayor Eric Adams is being criticised by the music scene that he is “pushing the NYPD stigma against drill music”. Earlier in February, the Mayor asked for a "clamp down" on drill music videos on social media channels such as YouTube. He implied that this violence seen in...

CBS New York

NYC Mayor Eric Adams ready to begin "safely" rolling back COVID restrictions

NEW YORK -- After coping with the pandemic for nearly two years, some states are beginning to treat COVID-19 as an endemic, learning to live with the virus.It's become the norm to enter New York City restaurants masked, showing your vaccine card, but that could soon become a thing of the past."I can't wait to get it done," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. "I take my hat off to New Yorkers through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID, I'm just, I'm really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers."The mayor says...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Six Stabbed On NYC Subways The Weekend After Mayor Eric Adams Announced New Safety Plan

At least six people were stabbed or slashed in New York City subways in the three days following Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ new safety plan announcement, CNN reported. One man was stabbed in a Queens subway station late Friday, and another man was stabbed during a dispute with three men who approached him in another Queens station Saturday, according to CNN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Anne Del Castillo To Stay At Helm Of NYC Office Of Media & Entertainment As Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Key Appointments

Click here to read the full article. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Anne del Castillo will continue to serve as commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as he unveiled new members of his economic development team Wednesday, led by Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “I am honored to be re-appointed by Mayor Adams to continue the important work of recovering and strengthening New York City’s media, entertainment, and nightlife sectors,” said del Castillo. “These industries are vital to our vibrant culture and economy — generating $150 billion and 500,000 jobs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York State
Maino
MarketWatch

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he ‘can’t wait’ to get rid of the vaccine mandate

That was New York City Mayor Eric Adams answering a question about phasing out the city’s vaccine mandate and vaccine passports for entering indoor spaces. “I take my hat off to New Yorkers through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID. I’m really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers. Every morning I meet with my health professionals because I always say I’m going to follow the science. I’m not going to get ahead of the science because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy. But they’re giving us clear instructions. They gave us benchmarks, we’re going to follow those benchmarks,” Adams continued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Henry County Daily Herald

CAL THOMAS: Mayor Eric Adams is half right

It is usually Republicans who blast the media for what they consider biased or unfair coverage of their policies, but increasingly we are hearing Democrats engaging in the same behavior, apparently frustrated their agenda is not being embraced by some of their fellow Democrats and the public. New York City...
TheDailyBeast

LGBTQ Groups Slam NYC Mayor Eric Adams for Hiring Gay Marriage Opponents

Advocacy groups in New York City are planning protests over Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to appoint three men with histories of promoting or supporting anti-LGBTQ sentiments to City Hall. The City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus has accused one of the appointments, Fernando Cabrera, of being a “bigot” and denounced the others as well. Cabrera—who will serve as a faith adviser in Adams’ administration—once travelled to Uganda as it put forth a law that would’ve made homosexuality an offensive punishable by a life sentence in prison and said, “Gay marriage is not accepted in this country. Why? Because the Christians have assumed the place of decision-making for the nation. Abortions are illegal here, things that Christians really stand for.” When asked about recent criticisms surrounding the appointment, Adams said, “I respect your thoughts, but I’m going to do what is best for the City of New York.” Adams himself has a “good record on L.G.B.T. issues,” according to former speaker of the New York City Council Christine Quinn, who is also gay, making the appointments all the more surprising.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
