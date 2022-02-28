ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Trust of America, Healthcare Realty to combine in medical REIT deal

By Reuters
 9 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR.N) and Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA.N) have agreed to merge, the companies said on Monday, creating the largest medical office landlord in the United States.

The combined real estate investment trust will have 727 properties in its portfolio and a pro-forma total enterprise value of $17.6 billion as of Thursday's close.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management had urged Healthcare Trust of America in October to explore a potential sale, saying the company's longstanding underperformance compared to its peers has stoked frustration among shareholders. read more

Healthcare Trust's shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share, including a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1, the companies said.

Healthcare Trust's stock has traded between $20 and $35 since 2016, which resulted in Elliott's letter to the company.

The offer values Healthcare Trust of America at $7.75 billion, based on 220.8 million outstanding shares, according to Reuters calculations.

Healthcare Trust's shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading on Monday, while those of Healthcare Realty tumbled 8%.

The deal is structured as a reverse merger. Healthcare Trust of America will become the corporate successor, while the company's name will be Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.

After the transaction closes, which is expected in the third quarter, Healthcare Realty shareholders will own 39% stake in the combined entity, while the remaining will be held by Healthcare Trust shareholders.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

StoneBridge Healthcare makes Care New England $550M purchase deal

StoneBridge Healthcare, a financial turnaround company, submitted a bid to purchase Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System. The company, which launched in 2020 to help financially distressed hospitals, presented a letter of intent to Care New England offering the system $550 million — a purchase price of $250 million and a $300 million, seven-year investment in capital improvements.
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Reit#Health Care#United States#Enterprise Value#Healthcare Trust
Seeking Alpha

Global Medical REIT: A Breakdown Of My Favorite Healthcare REIT

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

NWHUF: Strong And Steady Global Healthcare REIT

NWHUF operates in the Global Medical Office Building Segment. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of Ontario Province. NWHUF is one of those rare healthcare REITs, where almost three-fourth of ownership belongs to the general public. Only 13 percent is owned by institutions, whereas in all its peers it ranges between 65 to 99 percent. NWHUF invests in the global Medical Office Building Segment (MBO). Its portfolio consists of 190 healthcare facilities which are spread over 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its properties are located in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Diversified Healthcare Trust: Fails To Generate Optimism

Over the past five years, DHC is the worst performing healthcare REIT. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns medical offices, life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. This REIT was established on December 16, 1998. DHC, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC (RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, United States.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
WLTX.com

United Healthcare

When it comes to Medicare, UnitedHealthcare has you covered. Visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com to find out more.
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

Third Point takes stake in Cano Health, pushes for company sale

BOSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing Cano Health (CANO.N) to put itself up for sale because the senior-care facility operator's stock price has tumbled since it went public with a blank check company. The New York-based firm, run by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, said...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

UnitedHealth deal to acquire Change Healthcare said to be challenged by DOJ - NYT

The Dept. of Justice is said expected to sue to block UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) planned purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) today. The agency is expected to argue in its lawsuit that the combination would give UnitedHealth (UNH) sensitive data that it could use against its competitors in the industry, according to a New York Times report, which cited two people familiar.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. sues to block UnitedHealth's $8 billion deal for Change Healthcare

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued to stop UnitedHealth Group’s $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors’ data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Healthcare REIT Welltower hits 52-week high

Healthcare REIT Welltower (WELL +1.0%) hit a 52-week high today of $90.10. Year-to-date through trading Wednesday afternoon, the stock is up ~4%. Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners considers Welltower (WELL +1.0%) a hold.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
Reuters

Congress looks to cut $2 billion from COVID aviation jobs fund

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A proposed bill to fund the U.S. government's operations through September would cut $2 billion from a COVID-19 program to boost aviation manufacturing and repair businesses. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the bill on Wednesday that redirects $15.6 billion in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
