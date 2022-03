It has been over two years since the pandemic began, and the cracks in our health-care system are more visible than ever before. Our hospitals are still overloaded, and now our nurses, doctors and front line medical staffers are burnt out. What’s worse is that despite the presence of a public health crisis that has resulted in nearly one million deaths in a matter of two years, receiving medical care still costs too much for the average Coloradan. The unfortunate reality is that our health-care system is bankrupting everyday, hardworking Coloradans across the entire state.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO