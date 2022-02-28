ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ex-worker wins $36.5 million from former Baltimore company that hid asbestos damage

Cover picture for the articleLawsuit charged that Maryland Casualty Company, now part of Zurich Insurance, concealed from Montana mine workers the symptoms of deadly lung disease. For years as they labored in a dust-choked W.R. Grace Co. vermiculite mine and mill in Libby, Montana, workers were being exposed to deadly asbestos fibers without their...

