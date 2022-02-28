Ex-worker wins $36.5 million from former Baltimore company that hid asbestos damage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore dropped its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday. Mayor Brandon Scott explained the order was rescinded after data from the Maryland Department of Health showed a steep decline of COVID-19 linked hospitalizations and an increased vaccination rate within the community. According to the department’s dashboard, just over 72 percent of residents older than 5 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are seven fewer people are in hospitals around the state bringing the total to 391 inpatients being treated with the virus. The positivity rate continues to decline slightly at 2.19 percent. The order does not apply to Baltimore City Public Schools. “We continue to consider different options that make the most sense for our students, staff and families,” André Riley with Baltimore City Public Schools said. “Recent changes to masking guidance at the city and state levels are essential for that decision-making process and signal a need to revisit our requirement.” Meanwhile, several school districts surrounding the city made masking optional in schools on the same day. Baltimore County, Harford County, and Howard County joined other counties in allowing parents to choose whether to send their child to school with a face covering.

