There is nothing quite like carrying around someone with lungs the size of cherries to make you really hate cars. And lorries. Vans, motorbikes, trucks; anything with an internal combustion engine, in fact, starts to look dangerous. To see the poisonous blue smoke coming out of their exhaust pipes, through the air and across your baby’s face, is a very ordinary horror. Something that is both prosaic and, because it’s treated as so normal, scary.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO