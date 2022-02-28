ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S. Africa's RCL Foods schedules further price increases

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRCL Foods reported on Monday a 21.6% rise in half-year profit and said it planned more price increases to help ease pressure on margins at the South African food producer and in anticipation of soaring wheat prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reported Reuters. Consumer goods companies worldwide...

