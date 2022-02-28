ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron to buy Renewable Energy Group in $3.15 billion deal

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Chevron Corp said on Monday it would buy biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $3.15 billion as the oil major looks to boost its clean-energy business. Chevron will pay $61.5...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Renewable Energy jumps after report of Chevron close to $3B acquisition

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) soared 35% in after hours trading after a report that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in advanced discussions to acquire the biodiesel maker for about $3B. Chevron (CVX) is talking about paying $61.50/share for Renewable Energy, according to a Bloomberg report. No final agreement has been reached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Is Chevron Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold For 2022?

The Ukraine-Russia conflict could push oil prices much higher. The Ukraine-Russia crisis, unrest in Kazakhstan, and a consensus among Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan analysts that 2022 oil prices will reach the $100+ range by this summer, all play into the story for Chevron's (CVX) stock; however, those are largely transitory considerations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Fuels#Biodiesel#Reuters#Chevron Corp
Seeking Alpha

With Billions In Potential Clean Energy Partnerships, Air Liquide Looks Like A Buy

Air Liquide offers industrial gases to several industries including medical, chemical, and electronic manufacturers. With investment decisions valued at €3.6 billion, in my view, Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) expects the current beneficial environment of rising energy prices to continue. Under my best case scenario, the company would successfully raise money to finance more environmentally friendly solutions, which would lead to more FCF growth. I also expect that management will continue to acquire other businesses abroad, and successfully close its most recent acquisitions. Yes, I see some risks from eventual regulation against the company’s technologies. However, at the current market price, I see more opportunities than risks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Motley Fool

Better Buy Now: Oil and Gas Stocks or Renewable Energy?

Demand for renewable energy is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. The world still runs on fossil fuels, and oil and gas companies are preparing for the energy transition. By selecting stocks from both sides, investors could earn rich returns over the long term. You’re reading a free...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Carvana Buys Adesa U.S. — What the $2.2 Billion Deal Means for Investors

Online used car marketplace Carvana (CVA) has garnered serious attention since the start of the pandemic, mostly for its social-distancing-friendly car purchase and delivery services. Now, the company is expanding further into the used car space by acquiring Adesa, an American physical auction company. Article continues below advertisement. Carvana announced...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TD to buy U.S. bank First Horizon in $13 billion deal

(Reuters) -TD Bank Group will buy First Horizon Corp in an all-cash deal valued at $13.4 billion, the companies said on Monday, to expand its footprint in the United States. There has been a steady stream of tie-ups among midsized lenders in the last two years, as institutions seek increased scale to better compete against the largest U.S. banks.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

PDC Energy to buy Great Western Petroleum in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.3 billion

PDC Energy Inc. PDCE, +9.67% announced Monday an agreement to buy Great Western Petroleum LLC, a Denver-Julesburg Basin operator, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.3 billion. Oil and gas producer PDC said the acquisition will be funded through the issuance of 4.0 million shares of common stock to Great Western shareholders and about $543 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. PDC said the deal "materially increases" its scale through the acquisition of about 55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. PDC's stock, which edged up 0.2% in premarket trading, has gained 7.8% over the past three months through Friday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy