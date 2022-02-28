Chevron to buy Renewable Energy Group in $3.15 billion deal

Air Liquide offers industrial gases to several industries including medical, chemical, and electronic manufacturers. With investment decisions valued at €3.6 billion, in my view, Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) expects the current beneficial environment of rising energy prices to continue. Under my best case scenario, the company would successfully raise money to finance more environmentally friendly solutions, which would lead to more FCF growth. I also expect that management will continue to acquire other businesses abroad, and successfully close its most recent acquisitions. Yes, I see some risks from eventual regulation against the company’s technologies. However, at the current market price, I see more opportunities than risks.
