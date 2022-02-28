UK public inflation expectations hit record levels: Citi/YouGov

UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.The conflict has sent the price of oil soaring and Brent crude - the benchmark - had the cost of a barrel at nearly $114 per barrel o - the highest level since 2014.This is in turn affecting the cost of petrol in the UK, which hit new highs on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the UK is on course to spend £6.3m per day on imports of Russian gas, potentially helping to fund the war in Ukraine, according to new analysis.Around 4 per cent of the UK's gas demand is covered by Russian imports. At current high prices, that equates to £2.3bn in a year, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculated. Read More Petrol prices hit new record highThe cost of living crisis is now becoming real for many more of usCost of living crisis will get worse as a result of Russian sanctions, minister admits

