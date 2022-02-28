ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot, dry weather raises concerns for Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABIDJAN (Reuters) – Hot weather and well below-average rains in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions could trim the size and quality of the upcoming mid-crop harvest, farmers said on Monday. Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its dry season, which runs from mid-November...

