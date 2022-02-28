Hot, dry weather raises concerns for Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a chilly and in some places icy start, the sun and warmer temperatures completely changed the nature of the day. We started out Friday at 32 degrees at 6 a.m. and we hit a high of 57 by 3 p.m.! Friday night, a breeze is bringing cooler and drier air into the region. Overnight lows will be back in the mid to upper 20s under dry conditions. This last weekend of February will be mainly dry and sunny conditions, along with a chilly Saturday but a much milder Sunday. Later Sunday, a cold front may bring a brief shower or a flurry in some spots north of the region, followed by a colder Monday. After Monday, as we start March and the start of meteorological Spring, we expect a dry and mild week ahead! Highs will be a bit above normal, which by next week at 50 degrees. Spring isn’t that far away, so have hope! Bob Turk

