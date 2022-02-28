Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy’s La Scala

Thousands of people queued for hours on Saturday in Dnipro, a city on the edge of eastern Ukraine, trying to catch a train to the country's west, as Russian forces bombard their cities. It was the first time crowds of this size have been seen trying to leave Dnipro, where official channels say the situation remains under control. Local residents said they did not want to wait for Dnipro to become "the next Kharkiv" -â the city in the northeast of Ukraine by the Russian border that has been under sustained attack. As well as Dnipro residents, transit passengers from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were hoping to board trains but, with scant information and huge demand some said they had already been waiting several days.

