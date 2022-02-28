ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy’s La Scala

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Russian Valery Gergiev will not conduct the orchestra at Milan’s La Scala this week after he failed to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the city mayor said on Monday. Gergiev — general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre and regarded as close to...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev who is close friend of Putin is forced to resign as honorary president of Edinburgh International Festival after invasion of Ukraine

The Edinburgh International Festival has severed its long-standing links with a Russian conductor who is said to be a close friend of Vladimir Putin. Valery Gergiev, 68, was appointed honorary president of the festival in 2011 but was asked to resign following the brutal invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, seen as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev who is a close friend of Vladimir Putin's is kicked off Vienna Philharmonic's US tour that started at Carnegie Hall Friday over 'world events'

Valery Gergiev, a conductor who is a personal friend and prominent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not lead the Vienna Philharmonic in a five-concert U.S. tour that started at New York City's Carnegie Hall on Friday night. 'This change was made due to recent world events,' Carnegie Hall...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Sala
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexander Pushkin
Slipped Disc

Netrebko cancels La Scala ‘not for health reasons’

The Russian diva tells La Reppublica she is feeling fine but will not be singing Adriana Lecouvreur with her husband Yusif Eyvazov from March 9. The paper says she ‘denies that her absence is due to health reasons.’. Netrebko had previously issued a statement saying she was ‘opposed to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ukraine#Performing#Russian#Milan#Reuters#Carnegie Hall#The Mariinsky Theatre
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall & Vienna Philharmonic Drop Valery Gergiev From Upcoming Concerts

Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic have announced that Valery Gergiev will no longer conduct the performances slated for Feb. 25, 26, and 27. Following threats of protest by Ukrainian activists, the conductor and pianist Denis Matsuev have canceled their engagements. As a result, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct all three programs which are unchanged. A pianist was not announced at this time.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Surprise as La Scala gives Netrebko’s husband extra dates

Teatro alla Scala has announced that Maria Agresta will take over all performances of Adriana Lecouvreur from Anna Netrebko, after the Russian soprano withdrew. However, it has also given extra performances to Netrebko’s husband, the tenor Yusif Eyvazov. The statement continues: ‘Freddie de Tommaso has tested positive for Covid,...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Valery Gergiev Under Fire at the Teatro alla Scala

Conductor Valery Gergiev is under fire for his storied support of Putin. Following the Russian leader’s decision to attack and invade Ukraine, many are calling on Gergiev to condemn the leader. In Milan, where the Russian conductor is currently leading “The Queen of Spades,” the Mayor of Milan Beppe...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
World
Country
Russia
Slipped Disc

La Scala tells Gergiev: Condemn invasion or be fired

The Mayor of Milan has ordered La Scala to sack the Russian conductor Valery Gergiev unless he comes out promptly with a statement condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Beppe Sala said: ‘With the superintendent of the theatre Dominique Meyer we are asking him to take a precise position against this invasion. If he does not do it we will be forced to end the collaboration.’
PERFORMING ARTS
WGAU

Management drops conductor Valery Gergiev over Putin ties

MUNICH — (AP) — Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was dropped by his management company Sunday over his ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin. The 68-year-old Russian had been represented since December 2020 by Munich-based Marcus Felsner, who started his own management company that year after leaving Opus3. “In...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Felsner Artists Drops Valery Gergiev from Roster

Felsner Artists has dropped Valery Gergiev from their roster. The management company noted in a letter, “Today I have informed Maestro Valery Gergiev that he is no longer a client of Felsner Artists.”. The letter added, “In light of the criminal war waged by the Russian regime against the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

A US conductor’s last dispatch from Lviv

The conductor Thedore Kuchar has reached the relative safety of Krakow in Poland. He tells us:. These past 18 hours, until the past several days, could only have come out of a 1940 film. I don’t want to spend too much time now as the ordeal is only partially finished. I have seen literally tens of thousands of people walking on highways with screaming children, dogs and cats in cages, boxes and suitcases.
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

Netflix’s ‘Winter on Fire’ Ukraine doc is now free for everyone to watch

Netflix has just put a full documentary on YouTube, making Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom available free to anyone interested in understanding the Russia-Ukraine war. The move came late on Friday, just as Russia announced a new fake news law meant to hinder dissent in the country. Anyone disseminating news about the war — including calling it a “war” — will face up to 15 years in jail. That includes members of the press who do not serve the authoritarian regime in the country.
TV SERIES
AFP

Displaced Ukrainians pack trains to western border

Thousands of people queued for hours on Saturday in Dnipro, a city on the edge of eastern Ukraine, trying to catch a train to the country's west, as Russian forces bombard their cities. It was the first time crowds of this size have been seen trying to leave Dnipro, where official channels say the situation remains under control. Local residents said they did not want to wait for Dnipro to become "the next Kharkiv" -â the city in the northeast of Ukraine by the Russian border that has been under sustained attack. As well as Dnipro residents, transit passengers from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were hoping to board trains but, with scant information and huge demand some said they had already been waiting several days.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy