ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Guns for hire: How shadowy Wagner mercenaries support Russian soldiers in Ukraine conflict

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Lynq_0eR9wZER00

The planes started moving in late December and early January.

Onboard the secretive military aircraft from Libya were hundreds of hardened mercenaries of the Wagner Group , the shadowy umbrella of private military contractor firms linked to Vladimir Putin ’s ally Yevgeny Prigozhin . Their destination was the same place where the so-called “little green men” first came to international prominence in 2014: Ukraine .

Experts closely following the movements and actions of the Wagner complex for years say the military contractors – who include former and active-duty Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Serbian soldiers – have been on the ground in Ukraine for months, their presence confirmed in news reports and hinted at in cryptic social media posts by accounts associated with the mercenary group.

But many questions remain about their role in the Ukraine conflict .

“They are skilled at counterinsurgency, and Ukraine is the birthplace of the group,” said Ruslan Trad, a specialist on the Wagner Group who has traced its movements in the Middle East and Africa.

“They are very good at tracking resistance. But I doubt they will participate in direct fighting,” he told The Independent.

On Monday, an anonymous source told The Times newspaper that the Wagner mercenaries in the country were part of a scheme to assassinate Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials – a scenario that experts say would be a stunning departure from the group’s modus operandi.

In 2014 in Ukraine, Wagner fighters battled side by side with Russian regular forces as well as pro-Kremlin militias, often serving as praetorian guards to maintain order among frequently intoxicated and undisciplined forces.

Since then, the Wagner mercenaries have been deployed as guns for hire in the Middle East, Africa and even Latin America. They are used by authoritarian governments to hunt down rebels and secure key installations from attack.

The United States has imposed waves of sanctions against Wagner as well as Mr Prigozhin over alleged human rights abuses and destabilisation efforts in the developing world as well as disinformation campaigns that have targeted western nations.

According to a note to subscribers by the Soufan Group, a Washington security consultancy, the Wagner fighters could engage in scouting operations deep inside Ukrainian territory “as part of an effort to minimise the regular Russian military death toll”, as well as false flag operations to boost morale among Russians and sabotage operations to dampen the spirits of Ukrainians.

“The combination of Prigozhin’s acumen in launching disinformation operations and his control over PMC Wagner creates a unique asymmetric Molotov cocktail,” said the Soufan note.

Mr Trad said that, based on his research, which includes discussions with sources close to Wagner, the ambitions of the current deployment remain cloudy. He said most of the Wagner fighters are in the eastern provinces firmly under Russian control, but that a few appear to have been deployed to the Kyiv area, entering via the Belarus border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKHqS_0eR9wZER00

Mr Trad and others describe the Wagner fighters as far more experienced than most Russian forces, but perhaps not as deadly as the spetsnaz, the elite Russian special forces commandos who would more likely be put in charge of assassination operations.

“While Wagner has close links to them, it is not their kind of job,” said Trad. “Until today they - Wagner - didn’t participate in assassination attempts. Why Wagner, when Russia has much better units for this?”

More likely than not, said Mr Trad, the Wagner fighters are being positioned for what Russia anticipates as the dirty war that will come after a potential Kremlin victory, as pockets of Ukrainian guerillas create obstacles to Moscow consolidating its power and installing a puppet regime.

Capturing, interrogating and abusing rebels or deserters is more the style of Wagner, according to experts and investigators. The United Nations is currently investigating the killing of more than 30 civilians at the alleged hands of Wagner mercenaries and forces of the Central African Republic in a 16 January operation targeting a rebel group.

Last year, a Syrian filed a case in a Russian court against Wagner fighters who allegedly tortured and beheaded his brother whilst securing a gas plant in 2017. Gruesome footage of the killing, apparently taken as a souvenir by one of the Wagner fighters, had emerged.

“Front line battle missions are very different situations than what Wagner is used to,” Mr Trad said. “If you look at Central African Republic, they are very good at stopping every kind of resistance, but at the price of engaging in torture and human rights abuses.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mercenaries#Russian World#Russian Soldiers#The Wagner Group#Ukrainian#Belarusian#Serbian#The Times#Pro Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy