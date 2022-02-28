ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Says Clinical Study Assessing Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19 Surpasses Enrollment Expectations

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) today announced that due to the acceleration of patient enrollment in the double-blind placebo controlled Phase 2/3 trial for Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19, an ad-hoc meeting...

Modesto Bee

Free COVID-19 tests, on-the-spot treatment coming to pharmacies, Biden says

Americans will soon be able to get tested and treated for COVID-19 in the same location, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as he previewed new steps his administration is taking to end the global coronavirus pandemic. Later this month, individuals who test positive at participating pharmacies and community health centers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Worcester Business Journal

Phio Pharmaceuticals starts animal tests on potential COVID-19 treatment

Marlborough drugmaker Phio Pharmaceuticals has begun animal studies on an antiviral compound as a potential treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19. The studies will investigate Phio's INTASYL technology, a proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform, for treating SARS-CoV-2 infection in a mouse, according to the Phio announcement Tuesday. The therapy has already had positive findings in lab tests.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WLOS.com

Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine in UVA Health study of possible COVID-19 treatments

The University of Virginia Health System is joining a nationwide study to evaluate ivermectin and fluvoxamine as possible medications for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The study is aimed at evaluating medications already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that could possibly be repurposed for the treatment of other conditions. “While...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces US National Institutes of Health Study of ZYESAMI in Critical COVID-19

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced the recent results of a review conducted by the Therapeutics and Prevention Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 14, 2022. The DSMB reviewed data on 448 ICU patients with Critical COVID-19 Respiratory Failure who were enrolled in the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) trial1. The TESICO protocol was submitted by NIH and cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Phase 3 trial that, if positive, may be used in the submission of a New Drug Application for ZYESAMI®.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Press Democrat

Pair of studies say COVID-19 originated in Wuhan market

Scientists released a pair of extensive studies over the weekend that point to a large food and live animal market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Analyzing a wide range of data, including virus genes, maps of market stalls and the social media activity of early COVID-19 patients across Wuhan, the scientists concluded that the coronavirus was very likely present in live mammals sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019 and suggested that the virus spilled over into people working or shopping there on two separate occasions.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Desire to travel increases likelihood of COVID-19 vaccination, study says

Wanderlust can be a powerful motivator in people's decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new study from Washington State University says. People with a strong desire to travel are less likely to express concern about the vaccine's potential side effects or long-term complications and more likely to say they would get vaccinated, according to a survey of U.S. residents.
TRAVEL
Times-Republican

Iowa surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

More than 9,000 people in Iowa have died after being infected by the coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The state surpassed that mark when it reported 137 new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 9,085. Death reports are often delayed...
IOWA STATE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE

