Humacyte (HUMA) Reports Publication of Positive Long-Term Follow-Up Data from Phase 2 Trial of HAV

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that five-year data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of...

www.streetinsider.com

Seeking Alpha

BioCryst posts long-term data for hereditary angioedema therapy

On Thursday, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) highlighted the long-term potential of its oral hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapy Orladeyo after the release of the latest data from its APeX-2 trial designed to evaluate the once-daily drug as a prophylactic treatment. 96-week data of the 121-patient trial were previously disclosed in July 2021,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

Moderna Approved for Phase 3 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Trial

Moderna was endorsed to begin phase 3 clinical trials for mRNA-1345, what could be the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes a severe disease burden in older adults and young children, but there is currently no approved RSV vaccine. Today, Moderna, Inc. announced the Data...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

CPER: Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive For The Red Metal

On 02/18, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other regulators announced measures to to stimulate the country's industrial sectors. In the past months, copper prices have been rallying to record levels. Amid rising uncertainties over inflation and the subsequent rate hikes to stem down escalating costs, copper prices have shown little signs of weakening. Prices remain supported by an expanding credit market in China and concerns over a looming supply shortage due to low exchange-based stocks. While I am bullish on the long-run prospects for copper due to supply constraints and rising demand from the green transition, I believe that there will inevitably be some corrections to the current price level in the near future. Such will present attractive entry points for long investors. For investors seeking an ETF exposure to copper, the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) offers a decent correlation with the S&P Copper Index.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Humacyte's Human Acellular Vessel Shows Long Term Benefit In Hemodialysis Patients

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) announced five-year data from a Phase 2 trial of Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) for arteriovenous (AV) access in hemodialysis. In the Phase 2 long-term follow-up data, the HAV was observed to provide routine and functional hemodialysis access for patients with end-stage renal disease who require dialysis three times a week.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Huma#Endovascular Surgery#Ejves Vascular Forum#Hav#Avf
Nature.com

8-0 polyglactin 910 suture in entropion repair: long term follow up and rates of recurrence

The choice of suture is an important consideration in entropion repair, with implications on wound strength, inflammation and scar formation. There is no consensus on the best suture material or gauge of suture at present. We aim to assess the long-term outcome of entropion repair using 8-0 polyglactin sutures, with specific focus on rates of recurrence, wound dehiscence, infection and scarring.
HEALTH

