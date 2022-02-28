Humacyte (HUMA) Reports Publication of Positive Long-Term Follow-Up Data from Phase 2 Trial of HAV

On 02/18, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other regulators announced measures to to stimulate the country's industrial sectors. In the past months, copper prices have been rallying to record levels. Amid rising uncertainties over inflation and the subsequent rate hikes to stem down escalating costs, copper prices have shown little signs of weakening. Prices remain supported by an expanding credit market in China and concerns over a looming supply shortage due to low exchange-based stocks. While I am bullish on the long-run prospects for copper due to supply constraints and rising demand from the green transition, I believe that there will inevitably be some corrections to the current price level in the near future. Such will present attractive entry points for long investors. For investors seeking an ETF exposure to copper, the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) offers a decent correlation with the S&P Copper Index.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO