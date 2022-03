W. P. Carey is a true dividend stalwart which has mastered the pandemic virtually unscathed. Ever since the pandemic broke out and started to rattle stock markets 2 years ago, I have become an ardent supporter of W. P. Carey (WPC). Back then, REITs across the board had seen massive selling and W. P. Carey dropped as low as $38.62. That was the time when I started doing my due diligence on the company and subsequently started to invest into the stock with the goal to make this one of my core holdings.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO