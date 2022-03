Nio (NYSE:NIO) said it is moving forward with plans to carry out secondary listings by introduction in Hong Kong and Singapore as it seeks to grow its business in the region. New filings indicate that the Chinese electric vehicle maker received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for trading and the Singapore Exchange was reviewing an application. Nio (NIO) said the Class A shares are due to start trading on March 10 in Hong Kong under the code 9866 once it receives final approval from the stock exchange.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO