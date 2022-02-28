ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification-detection group testing protocols for COVID-19 at high prevalence

By Marco Chiani
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup testing allows saving chemical reagents, analysis time, and costs, by testing pools of samples instead of individual samples. We introduce a class of group testing protocols with small dilution, suited to operate even at high prevalence (5"“10\(\%\)), and maximizing the fraction of samples classified positive/negative within the first round of...

