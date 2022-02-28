ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Work begins on 1.2 GW renewable energy hub in Australia

By David Carroll
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian businessman Andrew Forrest confirmed on Sunday that his privately owned Squadron Energy has acquired the two-stage Clarke Creek wind, solar PV and battery development in central Queensland, Australia. He said that contracts have already been issued for the immediate start of construction of the first 450MW wind stage of the...

www.pv-magazine.com

