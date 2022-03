After falling behind in the second half, the Alabama women’s basketball team battled back, earning a 75-68 win over Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament. “We had some early adversity with foul trouble, but I thought our kids just stayed the course,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “Love the grit, love the toughness down the stretch… to have four in double figures on a day where we were saddled with foul trouble, I was just really proud with how our team stayed together.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO