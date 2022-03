G-Dragon‘s PEACEMINUSONE Spring/Summer 2022 collection has arrived with a range of varsity jackets and sweatpants in vibrant colorways. Standouts in the capsule include the outerwear pieces boasting pinstripe cuffs and cowhide sleeves. Additionally, a definition of “peace” can be found embroidered on the chest, which reads: “it does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise or trouble. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.” The label’s signature flower logo makes an appearance on the back of the jacket, featuring the “PEACEMINUSONE” moniker in cursive. Elsewhere, the sweatpants — available in bright blue and yellow colorways — sport similar branding motifs.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO