Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open drama engulfed the entire sports world with its wild twists and turns. Djokovic, who has adamantly refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, was unable to enter Australia due to problems he encountered at the border with his visa. The drama not only prevented him from participating in the Australian Open, but it also clouded his potential participation at the tennis calendar’s other Grand Slams. During the drama in Australia, France’s sports minister made the shocking announcement that Djokovic would be able to play in the French Open regardless of his vaccine stance. That was seen as highly unlikely at the time, though the French Open’s shocking announcement on their stance could be a huge boot towards Djokovic, per CBS Sports.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO