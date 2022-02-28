Profiles in Leadership: Mark Frogoso, VP and Group CISO, Mynt

DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, is pleased to announce the opening of a new project office in Kansas City and the addition of Mark Potts as a senior vice president of project operations for the office. The new office is located at 10851 Mastin Street, Suite 200 in Overland Park, Kansas. “As part of our continued growth, we are excited to open our new office in Kansas City, offering specialized architectural, engineering, construction management, and commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) services. The provision of EPCMV services in the region further complements our existing operations,” said Werner Greyling, president of U.S. projects for DPS Group. “In addition, we are proud to add Mark Potts as a senior vice president to lead this new venture. We are confident in Mark’s proven leadership ability coupled with his keen business sense and industry insight competitively position DPS to drive our growth across the Midwest.” Led by Mark, the Kansas City office features an expert team of multi-disciplinary professionals will serve life sciences clients across the midwestern U.S. by delivering highly specialized design and project execution capability for large-scale biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, novel therapies, and animal health industries. “The DPS team is built around people who value effective communication, share their expertise, and work on each client project with a positive, ‘can do’ attitude,” said Mark. “I’m very excited to be taking on this new and very challenging role with DPS and look forward to working with the team to deliver on the group’s strategic plan in the Midwest.” DPS is pleased to introduce the management team for the Kansas City, office: • Mark Potts, Senior VP of Operations • Matthew Gorton, VP of Business Development • Sandra Bachamp, Director of Engineering • Jason O’Brien, Director of Project Management • Andy Wilkinson, Chief Technologist • Gregory Slaybough, Director of CQV • Tom Cheek, Director of Construction Management About DPS Group DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services. DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people. DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

