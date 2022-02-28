ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Billions of people are in danger from climate change, U.N. report warns

By Rebecca Hersher
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billions of people on every continent are suffering because of climate change, according to a major new United Nations report released on Monday. And governments must do a better job of protecting the most vulnerable communities while also rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The report by nearly 300 top...

www.wfae.org

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

