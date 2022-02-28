ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa partners with fintech Tribal in Latam to expand small business offerings

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payment processor, will partner with payment and financing firm Tribal to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean, Tribal said on Monday.

Tribal, whose investors include SoftBank's Latin America Fund, offers credit cards and payment options, including the usage of blockchain technology and stablecoins, to small businesses across Latin America.

The firm said its partnership with Visa would focus on expanding credit lines, updating encryption and safety measures, and improving card distribution.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

