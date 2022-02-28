Former Coralville Firefighter Killed
(Coralville, IA) A former firefighter in Coralville was killed in the line of duty on Saturday in Arkansas. K-C-R-G T-V reports Jason Lang, a firefighter for the West Memphis Fire Department, was killed after a semi struck him along the side of an interstate on Saturday morning. Lang had stopped to assist the scene of a crash on the interstate while he was on the way to an E-M-T training class. Lang was a member of the Coralville Fire Department for about one year before joining the West Memphis, Arkansas, department in December.
