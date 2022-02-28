ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Coralville Firefighter Killed

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Coralville, IA) A former firefighter in Coralville was killed in the line of duty on Saturday in Arkansas. K-C-R-G T-V reports Jason Lang, a firefighter for the West Memphis Fire Department, was killed after a semi struck him along the side of an interstate on Saturday morning. Lang had stopped to assist the scene of a crash on the interstate while he was on the way to an E-M-T training class. Lang was a member of the Coralville Fire Department for about one year before joining the West Memphis, Arkansas, department in December.

Man Injured In Sunday Fire In Davenport Dies

(Davenport, IA) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man who was injured in a Sunday fire in Davenport has died. The Davenport Fire Department says an autopsy will be done on Gordon Dobbs' body. The fire is still being investigated. KWQC Television reports firefighters had rescued Dobbs from a window in the vacant building that was on fire. He was taken to a local hospital, then later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Authorities say no other victims were found. Dobbs' death was reported Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Body of Ice Fisherman Found

(Le Mars, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a possible drowning. An ice fisherman was reported missing at a Cherokee County rural farm pond on Wednesday afternoon. The report of the missing individual was received by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at about 1:30 p-m. Approximately 45 minutes later, a body was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the individual will be released at a later time due to pending family notifications.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
South Dakota Man faces Multiple Charges in Fremont County

(Thurman) A South Dakota man faces burglary and weapons charges in Fremont County. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 38-year old Jonathon Lee Getz of Yankton, South Dakota, is charged with two counts of Burglary 2nd degree, a Class C Felony, 1st-degree theft from a disaster-affected building, a Class C felony, motor vehicle theft, 2nd degree, a Class D Felony, Possession of a short-barrell rifle, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Illinois Businessman Admits Ripping Off Iowa Hospital

(Chicago, IL) — A 45-year-old suburban Chicago man will be sentenced in May for stealing two-and-a-half-million dollars from an Iowa hospital. Dennis W. Haggerty Junior pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge earlier this week. Haggerty and two partners formed a company called At Diagnostics in March 2020. They reached a deal with the Iowa hospital to sell it a half-million N-95 respirator masks – then never delivered. Investigators say Haggerty admitted spending part of the money for his own personal benefit – including buying three high-end vehicles and paying almost 189-thousand dollars in credit card bills.
CHICAGO, IL
Domestic Abuse Suspect Tasered To End 4-Hour Standoff

(Center Point, IA) — Authorities in Linn County say a domestic abuse suspect was tasered Thursday to end a four-hour standoff. CBS2 Iowa Television reports a woman has been hospitalized for treatment of the injuries she suffered during the alleged domestic incident. Authorities were called when she showed up at an emergency room seeking medical help. Deputies say they arrived at the home in Center Point to find 38-year-old Edgar Gafford barricaded inside. He refused to talk to deputies and – at one point – tried to escape the house through a basement window.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mills County Sheriff's Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff's Office arrested Sean Eugene Hicks, 45, of Emerson, on Thursday on a warrant for Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Bond was set at $30,000. Yasmeen Mostafa Mahmood, 36, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $7,500.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Police find man fatally shot in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Homicide detectives in Des Moines are investigating after police found a man fatally shot in a residential neighborhood. Police say in a news release that officers were called Thursday night to a neighborhood several blocks northeast of the Iowa State Capitol, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not released the man's name. Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence in the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Man Accused Of Killing Iowa State Patrol Trooper Goes On Trial In May

(Webster City, IA) — The 42-year-old man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will go on trial in May. Michael Lang is charged with shooting Smith to death during a confrontation at Lang's home in Grundy Center last year. Lang is charged with murder, attempted murder, and assaulting a police officer. His trial has been moved to Hamilton County District Court in Webster City by a change of venue order. Smith was a 27-year member of the Iowa State Patrol when he was killed.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
New Atlantic Police Officer Sworn in

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the police officer's oath of office to Jimmy James, the newest member of the Atlantic Police Department. Officer James fills the second of four openings on the force. The opening followed the departure of Officer Dustin Gelner, who joined the Iowa State Patrol. Officer James previously served as a deputy on the Cass County Sheriff's Office and returned to Atlantic from Polk County.
ATLANTIC, IA
Davenport man drowns while ice fishing with brother

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Davenport man drowned after falling through ice while fishing with his brother. The Des Moines County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that 71-year-old Patrick Vaughn died after being pulled from the water Monday evening in rural Mediapolis. Sheriff Kevin Glendening said a man called 911 asking for help. Responders found 69-year-old Michael Vaughn clinging to the ice and pulled him to safety. Glendening says they pulled Patrick Vaughn from the water after about 90 minutes of searching. He was pronounced dead at Southeast Iowa Medical Center.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using racial slurs against another child at a sleepover. Clive police Lt. Mark Rehberg says six juveniles ages 12 and 13 had a sleepover on Friday. Five of the children allegedly used racial slurs and threw footballs and other objects at one of the children. The Polk County Attorney's Office determined harassment and simple assault charges were appropriate. But, Rehberg said the assault charges were upgraded to hate crime charges because racial slurs were allegedly used.
DES MOINES, IA
Mills County Man Sentenced in Assault Case

(Pacific Junction, IA) — A Pacific Junction man found guilty on two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. Forty-three-year-old Myron Lee Brandon was convicted of picking up a 14- and 15-year-old girl in Omaha in 2003 and taking them to an area near Pacific Junction where he sexually assaulted them. Brandon was not identified as a suspect until the sexual assault kits were tested for D-N-A in 2015. Brandon was sentenced to 405 months in prison.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year old Christopher Mickel Mattingly of Red Oak on Thursday in the 200 block of East Corning Street for Domestic Abuse Assault, the 4th offense. Officers transported Mattingly to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
Creston Police arrest Report

(Creston) Creston Police reports two arrests and one report of vandalism. Police arrested 57-year old James Chandler Sash, of Creston, on Thursday for 5th-degree theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Officers transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held her on a $1,300 cash bond. Creston Police arrested...
CRESTON, IA
Iowa House Targets "Nuisance" Bars

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill designed to shut down bars more quickly that are deemed a public safety nuisance has cleared the Iowa House. Republican Representative Ross Paustian first syllable rhymes with "loss") of Walcott says the bill is a response to incidents in Davenport, Des Moines, and Council Bluffs. He specifically cited an incident at a bar in downtown Davenport that had more than two thousand calls for police and extra patrols between 2017 and 2019. The bill establishes a legal process for city and county officials to immediately get a district court order to yank a bar's liquor license if there have been frequent riots, fights, or gunfire at the business. Losing that liquor license effectively closes the bar. Under current law, an Iowa bar that loses its liquor license can remain open during the appeals process.
DAVENPORT, IA
Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Matthew Wayne Tamms, 42, of Harlan, on February 24th following a traffic stop. Tamms was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with Interference with Official Acts, Failure to Carry Registration Card, Registration Violation, and Dark Windows. Tamms was arrested again on Monday on an active Shelby County warrant. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
HARLAN, IA
Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health's weekly data shows 251 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, February 23 through Wednesday, March 2. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 142 news positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 17 in...
CASS COUNTY, IA
