Bismarck, ND

62 Mile North Dakota Footrace Is March 19th. ARE YOU KIDDING??

By Scott McGowan
 5 days ago
Good lord that's a long way! Not feeling it? Then choose the 31-mile footrace ya wuss. Imagine if you will, you're wearing your most comfortable socks and lacing up your favorite sneakers. It's a cool March morning and Bismarck, you're about to step out your front door and take a quick...

Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
BISMARCK, ND
Colossal Convoy BLOCKS North Dakota’s Pembina Border Crossing

Seriously? Canada, I thought we were pals. What about our mutual love of plaid shirts and Bryan Adams? What about Mackintosh's toffee and an ice-cold Molson? These Canadian convoy folks must be from British Columbia or Ottawa or else they'd know that more than anyone North Dakotan's dislike mandates, politicians, mainstream media, restrictions, and over-reaching governments. Do you know what else North Dakotans don't like?
POLITICS
Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

